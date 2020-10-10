Jets activate running back Le'Veon Bell from Injured Reserve ahead of Sunday's game with Cardinals

The Jets will get a big boost to their offense on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as the team announced on Saturday that running back Le’Veon Bell has officially been activated from the Injured Reserve List.

The Jets also signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster and elevated QB Mike White and DB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad.

To make room, linebacker Alec Ogletree and receiver Josh Malone were released.



After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Bell missed the next three games for the Jets, who enter Sunday’s game looking for their first win of the season.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for Bell’s return this week, as head coach Adam Gase spoke about how strong Bell had looked while practicing with the team recently.

“Yeah, I mean he looks good in practice, honestly it's all about the roster adjustments at this point," Gase said during a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday.

"I think he can be pretty effective. He did a good job of one, getting healthy and then staying in good shape. Did a good job making sure that he maintained where his weight was -- I mean it's pretty easy especially when you have a hamstring issue to where you can't do what you're normally used to doing.

"He did a great job as far as making sure he stayed right where he was at when he got hurt. I think he feels even better now than he did when we had that first game."

The 28-year-old Bell rushed the ball six times for just 14 yards against the Bills in the opener, though he did add two catches for 32 yards.

Overall, Bell’s numbers have been down since joining the Jets, as he averaged a career worst 3.2 yards per carry in 15 games with Gang Green in 2019.

But Sunday’s game against the Cardinals should give Bell, if healthy, a good chance to bounce back into form, as the Cardinals have allowed 124.5 yards on the ground to opponents this season, ranking 19th among 32 teams.