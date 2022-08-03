Jets activate RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jeremy Ruckert

The New York Jets announced a pair of roster moves, adding two players to the active roster.

The Jets have activated RB Tevin Coleman (illness) and rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert (foot) from the active/Non-Football Injury list.

Coleman was New York’s second-leading rusher in 2021 with 356 rushing yards (Michael Carter led with 639) and also added 11 catches for 49 yards in 11 games in his first season with the Jets after spending time with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. Coleman re-signed with the Jets as a free agent in March.

Ruckert caught 26 passes for 309 yards last season with Ohio State and was taken with the No. 101 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which excited his whole family, including his father, who were all Jets fans from Lindenhurst, NY.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire