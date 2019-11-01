Jets activate Nathan Shepherd, place Trenton Cannon on IR

Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd is back on the Jets’ 53-man roster.

Shepherd was suspended for six games for violations of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy ahead of the second game of the regular season. He became eligible to return to action this week.

Shepherd was a third-round pick last year and made 15 tackles while appearing in all 16 games. He was inactive in Week One before his suspension was announced.

The Jets placed running back Trenton Cannon on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Cannon has been dealing with foot and ankle injuries this year and has not played since Week Five.

Cannon had no touches on offense this year, but returned five kickoffs for 96 yards. Cannon had 38 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown and 17 catches for 144 yards during his rookie season in 2018.