The Jets announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the activation of three players from their physically unable to perform list.

Tackle Mekhi Becton, defensive end Carl Lawson, and tight end C.J. Uzomah have all been activated and they will be eligible to practice when the team takes the field for the first time in camp on Wednesday.

It’s been a long time since the Jets have had either Becton or Lawson on the field. Lawson tore his Achilles last August and missed all of his first season with the Jets. Becton was lost for the year when he hurt his knee in Week 1.

The Jets also announced that running back Tevin Coleman has been placed on the non-football injury list and that they have signed signed quarterback Chris Streveler, wide receiver Rashard Davis, and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams.

Streveler appeared in seven games for the Cardinals in 2020 and has also played in the CFL, Davis played in one game for the Titans and most recently appeared in the USFL, and Williams played in four games for the Jets last season.

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, cornerback Craig James, and offensive lineman Dru Samia were cut in corresponding moves.

Jets activate Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah originally appeared on Pro Football Talk