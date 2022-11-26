Jets activate Max Mitchell, elevate Chazz Surratt, Tanzel Smart from practice squad

Max Mitchell is officially back. The Jets announced Saturday that they have activated the rookie offensive tackle from injured reserve and he will rejoin the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Mitchell had been out since injuring his knee in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and returned to practice on November 16. He started the first three games of the season at right tackle, a spot he may return to on Sunday.

Tanzel Smart will make his second appearance on the gameday roster after being elevated from the practice squad for a second week in a row. He recorded two tackles in 18 snaps last week against the Patriots.

Chazz Surratt is being elevated for the first time season as the Jets add depth at the linebacker after waiving Marcell Harris, who has been signed to the practice squad. Surratt is making his first appearance for the Jets in his second year in the NFL. He was a third-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, appearing in nine games.

With Harris joining the practice squad, the Jets released offensive lineman Chris Glaser from the practice squad.

We've activated OL Max Mitchell. Additionally, we've elevated LB Chazz Surratt and DL Tanzel Smart for tomorrow's game. 📰 https://t.co/jyuG8VDbZf pic.twitter.com/8sIr6T3WgU — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire