Jets activate Le’Veon Bell off injured reserve after three-game absence

After a three-game absence caused by a hamstring injury, Le’Veon Bell will make his return against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Jets activated Bell off injured reserve after he spent the last three weeks on it with a hamstring injury. New York also signed Jimmy Murray to the active roster and promoted Mike White and Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. Alec Ogletree and Josh Malone were both released.

Bell should be a boost to a Jets’ running game that has struggled so far in 2020. As a team, the Jets are averaging 98.5 rushing yards per game, good for 26th in the league.

Murray will serve as an extra offensive lineman with Mekhi Becton listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. White will be the backup quarterback behind incumbent starter Joe Flacco.

Jackson made his debut last week against the Broncos and two tackles and a pass breakup. He’ll be needed if Bless Austin can’t go, as he is listed as questionable with a calf injury.