Jets activate LB Jarrad Davis, release Jarrod Wilson ahead of Bengals game

The Jets’ defense will get a much-needed boost for this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team announced Saturday that linebacker Jarrad Davis was activated to the active roster and will see his first regular-season action for the Jets after signing with the team following four seasons with the Detroit Lions. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 after sustaining an ankle injury against the Green Bay Packers during training camp.

Noah Dawkins, another linebacker, was signed to the team after being elevated from the practice squad for last week’s game against the New England Patriots.

The Jets then announced they released safety Jarrod Wilson. Wilson appeared in four games for the Jets and had nine tackles this season.



In other Jets roster moves, the team elevated quarterback Josh Johnson and defensive end Jabari Zuniga from the practice squad to fill out the team’s roster for the matchup against the Bengals.

Johnson, 35, was elevated to the active roster to back up Mike White after Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in Week 7. The Jets traded for Joe Flacco to be White’s backup, but for personal reasons he couldn’t be with the team until Friday.