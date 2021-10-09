Jets activate LB Blake Cashman from IR ahead of London matchup with Falcons

Blake Cashman green jersey tight shot

With the Jets set to take flight in London on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, they’ll get nice boost to their defensive depth.

On Saturday afternoon the Jets announced that linebacker Blake Cashman has been activated from IR. Cashman, who was designated to return from IR earlier this week, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener against Carolina.



In addition to activating Cashman on Saturday, Gang Green also elevated TE Kenny Yeboah and S Jarrod Wilson from the practice squad. Wilson was released earlier this week before promptly re-signing with the team’s practice squad.

A 2019 fifth-round pick of the Jets out of Minnesota, Cashman has dealt with a plethora of injuries in his young NFL career, playing just 12 of a possible 36 games. In those 12 games, he’s racked up 46 combined tackles, a fumble recovery, and 0.5 sacks.