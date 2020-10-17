Jets activate LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith off IR, elevate QB Mike White from practice squad

The Jets made a handful of roster moves as the team heads to South Florida for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Linebacker Blake Cashman and wide receiver Vyncint Smith were both activated from IR. Cashman (groin), was injured in Week 1, while Smith (core) was originally placed on IR six days before the season opener against Buffalo.

Cashman will obviously give the Jets a boost on the defensive side of the ball, as he totaled 41 tackles (including three for loss) in eight career games, while Smith is an interesting piece to watch in Gang Green’s offense. In 13 games last season, Smith caught 17 passes for 225 yards (13.2 yards per catch, and also ran the ball three times for 52 yards, scoring a touchdown against Philadelphia.



To make room on the roster, safety Marqui Christian was released. Christian originally agreed to terms with the Jets in March, but he deal eventually fell through. He then spent the first two weeks of the season on Chicago’s practice squad before suiting up in one game for the Jets, who signed him towards the end of September.

Additionally, the Jets elevated practice squad QB Mike White to the active roster. This all but solidifies that Sam Darnold, who is listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury, will not suit up. The Jets previously announced that Joe Flacco would start on Sunday, but Darnold was then somewhat-curiously deemed doubtful instead of out on Friday’s final injury report.

The Jets and Dolphins kick things off from Miami at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.