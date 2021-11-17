Jets activate DE Kyle Phillips off of PUP list

Kyle Phillips Jets helmet off smile 2020

The Jets activated defensive end Kyle Phillips off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday, ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips, 24, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee in 2019. He played in 15 games during his rookie season, recording 39 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pass defended. He made just nine tackles in seven games during the 2020 season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 25, 2020.

Phillips was placed on the PUP list on Aug. 31 before the regular season started.

QB Zach Wilson (knee), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe), and DT Nathan Shepherd (knee) were limited at Jets practice on Wednesday. Veteran Joe Flacco will get the start on Sunday against the Dolphins, as Wilson is still not 100 percent ready to return to the field.