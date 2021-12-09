The Jets put wide receiver Corey Davis on injured reserve this week and he’ll miss the rest of the season after core muscle surgery, but they’ll be getting another wideout back in the lineup this weekend.

Keelan Cole was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. Cole went on the list on November 31 and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Cole’s activation comes a day after rookie wideout Elijah Moore missed practice with a quad injury. If he’s also out against the Saints this week, Cole would likely be in line for a pretty big role in a thin receiving corps.

Cole has 19 catches for 299 yards in 10 games this season.

Jets activate Keelan Cole from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk