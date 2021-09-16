Jets activate Jamison Crowder for Week 2 game vs. Patriots

Jets get two important WRs back ahead of game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Jets' wide receiver group isn't elite by any means, but it just got better ahead of New York's Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Jets activated wideout Jamison Crowder off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Crowder tested positive for the virus on Sept. 3 and missed New York's season opener at the Carolina Panthers but now is eligible to practice and suit up against the Patriots on Sunday.

Fellow wide receiver Keelan Cole also returned to practice this week and is set to make his Jets debut after a knee injury sidelined him for Week 1.

That's good news for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who threw 10 of his 20 completions against Carolina to New York's top two healthy receivers, Corey Davis and ex-Patriot Braxton Berrios.

Crowder was the Jets' leading receiver by a large margin last season with 59 catches for 699 yards, while Cole is coming off a 55-catch, 642-yard campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

The Stephon Gilmore-less Patriots' secondary mostly held its own against the Miami Dolphins' wide receivers, as Tua Tagovailoa threw for just 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception in New England's 17-16 loss. The Dolphins have a more talented WR room than the Jets, but the four-man group of Crowder, Davis, Cole and Berrios gives Wilson more weapons than New York has had in years past.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.