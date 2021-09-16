The Jets are getting some receiving help for their Week Two matchup with New England.

Receiver Jamison Crowder has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, New York announced on Thursday.

Crowder tested positive for the virus on Sept. 3. He’s now available to practice for the rest of the week and play in Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots.

The Jets were without two of their key receivers in Week One, with Keelan Cole also sidelined with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver Corey Davis was rookie Zach Wilson‘s top target in the season opener, catching five passes for 97 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Jets activate Jamison Crowder off COIVD-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk