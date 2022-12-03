Jets activate George Fant, place Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve

George Fant is back. The Jets announced they have activated the offensive tackle from injured reserve and he will be eligible to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

In a corresponding move, Cedric Ogbuehi has been placed on injured reserve. Ogbuehi can return Week 17 against the Seahawks.

Fant started the first three games at left tackle while Duane Brown was dealing with a shoulder injury. After injuring his knee against the Bengals, Fant was placed on injured reserve. He’ll return after missing eight games.

It remains to be seen if it will be Fant or Max Mitchell getting the start at right tackle against the Vikings.

Ogbuehi suffered a groin injury last week against the Bears. He had started the last four games at right tackle, filling in for Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The Jets also elevated Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad. This is the third and final time the Jets can elevate Nasirildeen from the practice squad, having also done so in Weeks 4 and 5. He has played 34 special teams snaps and one defensive snap this season.

