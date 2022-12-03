Jets activate George Fant from injured reserve, place Cedric Ogbuehi on IR

The Jets activated offensive tackle George Fant from injured reserve, the team announced.

Fant went on IR on Sept. 27 and returned to practice Nov. 23.

He played 197 offensive snaps in the first three games.

Fant played 15 games in 2021, 14 at left tackle, before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He started training camp on the physically unable to perform list and was activated July 27.

To make room on the roster, the Jets placed Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve. He injured a groin last week against the Bears.

Ogbuehi has appeared in five games, starting four, and has played 221 snaps since the Jets signed him off the Texans’ practice squad Sept. 27.

The Jets also announced they elevated linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

