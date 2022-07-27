The Jets activated one of their prospective tackles from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and the other one came off the list on Wednesday.

The team announced that George Fant has been activated. Fant has been dealing with a knee injury.

Fant took over at left tackle last season after Mekhi Becton went down with a knee injury in Week 1. The team has not disclosed how the two tackles will be lining up this season, but they have left the door open for Fant staying on the left side with Becton, who was activated Tuesday, moving to the right.

However they line up, the Jets will be looking for better line play after signing guard Laken Tomlinson to go with Fant, Becton, 2021 first-round guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and center Connor McGovern.

Jets activate George Fant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk