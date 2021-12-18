Jets activate four players from IR, including RB Michael Carter

RB Michael Carter running with ball black jersey

The Jets activated four players from Injured Reserve on Saturday afternoon: RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Bryce Huff, and OL Chuma Edoga.

Additionally, TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith and DE Ronnie Blair were elevated from the practice squad and OL Isaiah Williams was released.

Later in the afternoon, the Jets also placed DT Foley Fatukasi and practice squad LB Noah Dawkins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carter suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 but missed only the minimum of three weeks after landing on IR.



The fourth-round pick out of UNC has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Jets this season, rushing for 430 yards and four touchdowns while adding 308 yards receiving as well.

His best game came on Halloween against the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for 77 yards and adding 95 receiving yards with two total touchdowns in an improbable Gang Green victory.

Meanwhile, Huff returning gives the Jets a stronger pass-rush presence, Kroft gives Zach Wilson another pass-catching option, and Edoga will provide some needed depth along the O-line.

The Jets and Dolphins square off in Miami at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.