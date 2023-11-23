Jets will activate Duane Brown from IR

Veteran tackle Duane Brown is set to rejoin the Jets active roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brown will be activated from injured reserve on Thursday. Brown is at the end of his 21-day window to practice with the team without being activated and letting it close would mean Brown could not return at any point this season.

Brown opened the season as the Jets' starting left tackle after having offseason shoulder surgery, but injured his hip and went on injured reserve after two games.

Mekhi Becton has been starting at left tackle, but his status for this week is uncertain due to an ankle injury. Rookie Carter Warren stepped in for him against the Bills last Sunday.