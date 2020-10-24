Jets activate Denzel Mims, Cameron Clark off injured reserve, Jamison Crowder downgraded to doubtful

It’s official — Denzel Mims will finally make his NFL debut against the Bills in Week 7.

The Jets announced on Saturday that they have activated Mims and Cameron Clark off of the injured reserve list. New York also promoted Sergio Castillo and Bryce Hager from the practice squad to the active roster.

Mims has New York’s first six games with multiple hamstring injuries. The first one came at the beginning of training camp that caused him to miss the majority of camp. He then injured his other hamstring, forcing him out of action yet again. Clark has also dealt with an assortment of injuries. He injured his shoulder in camp and then hurt his knee. Clark’s been on injured reserve since the beginning of September.

As for Castillo, he’ll kick for the injured Sam Ficken (groin). Castillo has never kicked in an NFL game before, but has kicked in the CFL and AAF. Hager has been on the Jets’ practice squad since September 22nd.

While Mims return is a positive for the Jets, Jamison Crowder has been downgraded to doubtful with a groin injury. Meanwhile, Harvey Langi was fined $4,412 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s game against the Dolphins, according to the NY Post’s Brian Costello.