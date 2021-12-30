The Jets got six players back from their COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday and they announced that four more have been activated on Thursday.

Starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are among the group that will now be available to face the Buccaneers this Sunday. Both players missed last Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Jaguars after going on the list.

The Jets have also activated defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety Ashtyn Davis from the list.

With the 10 players back on the active roster, the Jets are now down to seven players on the reserve list. That group includes defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Bryce Hall, who would both be welcome additions to the roster as they try to take down the Bucs on Sunday.

Jets activate Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk