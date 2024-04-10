Jets in action against the Stars after overtime win

Winnipeg Jets (48-24-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime.

Dallas is 50-20-9 overall and 16-6-2 against the Central Division. The Stars have a 21-7-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Winnipeg is 48-24-6 overall with an 18-5-1 record in Central Division games. The Jets are 42-5-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has nine goals and 55 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 9-1-0, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.