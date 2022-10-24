Jets acquiring James Robinson from Jaguars to replace injured Breece Hall

The New York Jets have something good going and they know it.

On Monday, the AFC East team with a four-game winning streak learned it lost rookie RB Breece Hall to a torn ACL.

Joe Douglas didn’t wait long to fill that gap.

Gang Green is acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport.

BREAKING: Jaguars trading RB James Robinson to the Jets. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/V7s3KH3Tdz — NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2022

The Jaguars will get draft pick compensation in return. It begins as a sixth-rounder but could become a fifth-round pick depending on Robinson’s usage with the Jets.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards as an undrafted free-agent rookie in 2020.

He dipped to 767 yards in 14 games last season.

In 2022, he rushed for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also has caught 9 passes.

In Sunday’s loss to the Giants, Robinson played 12 offensive snaps and had no touches for the first time in his NFL career.

Travis Etienne’s play for the Jaguars made Robinson expendable.

