Jets acquiring S Chuck Clark from Ravens in exchange for draft pick

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates with safety Chuck Clark (36) after a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium / Evan Habeeb - USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are acquiring safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

The deal is agreed to but can not be made official until the new league year begins on March 15.

Clark has been a solid member of the Ravens’ secondary since being drafted by the team back in 2017. However, with Baltimore investing a ton in their secondary last offseason, many viewed him as a potential cap cut.

Now, he’s heading to Gang Green in a trade.

The 27-year-old will get the opportunity for a fresh start in a talented Jets defense. The acquisition can help offset the potential loss of free agents Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks.

Clark appeared in all 17 games last season and posted a career-high 101 tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He has one year remaining on his current deal.