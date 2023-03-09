Jets acquiring S Chuck Clark from Ravens in exchange for draft pick
The Jets are acquiring safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.
The deal is agreed to but can not be made official until the new league year begins on March 15.
Clark has been a solid member of the Ravens’ secondary since being drafted by the team back in 2017. However, with Baltimore investing a ton in their secondary last offseason, many viewed him as a potential cap cut.
Now, he’s heading to Gang Green in a trade.
The 27-year-old will get the opportunity for a fresh start in a talented Jets defense. The acquisition can help offset the potential loss of free agents Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks.
Clark appeared in all 17 games last season and posted a career-high 101 tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He has one year remaining on his current deal.