Jets acquire RB James Robinson from Jaguars

The Jets wasted no time finding their replacement for injured running back Breece Hall. They have acquired running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick, per SNY’s Connor Hughes.

COMPENSATION UPDATE The #Jets are sending the #Jaguars sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick for RB James Robinson, sources tell @SNYtv — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 24, 2022

Robinson was in his third season in Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State. He has totaled 2,177 yards in his career, including 1,070 yards as a rookie. So far this season, he was 340 yards on 81 carries while splitting time with Travis Etienne.

Robinson has rushed for at least 50 yards in four of his seven games this season, including 100 yards in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll likely continue to be in a timeshare as a Jet with Michael Carter, but the two should make a very nice combo.

Touchdown Wire’s own Laurie Fitzpatrick says Robinson is a perfect counter to Carter.

A perfect counter to Michael Carter. He doesn't have Breece Hall speed but he breaks a good amount of tackles. — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 24, 2022

Draft Countdown’s Shane Hallam also likened Robinson to another former FCS running back that had a good career, despite his injuries, David Johnson.

Seems like an appropriate time to tweet this to my #Jets followers https://t.co/0YqIxZJDVp — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) October 25, 2022

This is a very nice move for Joe Douglas and the Jets to help stabilize the running back position after losing Hall. Carter and Robinson should work well together and the Jets will still have a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield moving forward.

Robinson is scheduled to be a restricted free agent after the season, so the Jets can easily keep him if they decide to do so.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire