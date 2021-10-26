NFL Insider reacts to Jets trade for Eagles QB Joe Flacco | Ralph Vacchiano

In this SNY NFL Insider Report presented by Verizon, Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the Jets acquisition of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Eagles for a conditional 2022 6th round pick. Despite the team's confidence in backup Mike White, Vacchiano says, 'this is absolutely the right move'. Flacco started four games for the Jets last season when the team's former starter Sam Darnold was injured, but opted to sign with the Eagles in the off-season. With rookie Zach Wilson slated to possibly miss a month of action, it was imperative the Jets fortify the QB position with an established veteran. Watch more Football Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/football-night-in-ny About Football Night in NY: SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano is joined by a rotating panel of football experts to provide in depth analysis for both the Jets and Giants.