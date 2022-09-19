Jets accomplish feat not seen in over 20 years with comeback win

The Jets somehow erased a 13-point deficit in less than two minutes to shock the Browns in Cleveland, winning a wild one, 31-30, to move to 1-1 on the season. According to Next Gen Stats, the Jets had a 0.3 percent chance of winning after Nick Chubb scored and the Browns went ahead 30-17.

Needless to say, winning a game in that fashion is pretty rare in the NFL. In fact, thanks to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the last time a team won in this fashion was in 2001, when the Bears came back from down 21-7 with under a minute left against, you guessed it, the Browns.

Also per Cimini, this is just the third time the Jets have won a game after trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter, also doing so in 2011 against the Cowboys and the Monday Night Miracle against the Dolphins in 2000.

Sunday truly was an incredible feat for the Jets, who were left for dead and staring 0-2 right in the face. Now, they’re 1-1 and, all of a sudden, have two winnable games coming up against the Bengals and Steelers.

