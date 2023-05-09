What do the Jets need from Aaron Rodgers to be a Super Bowl contender? 'NFL Total Access'

Jessica Alba herself was very entertained by the story.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Rodgers shouted out his once and future offensive coordinator multiple times, and a new AFC East rival detailed to Yahoo Sports the impact Rodgers could have.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
With the offseason in full swing, we took a look back at decisions by each NFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret.
Teams have been forced to make significant judgement calls a full season early. And when it turns out to be the wrong one — as it was with Jones — a franchise can be backed into a costly corner.
Kapp is the only quarterback to play in the Rose Bowl, Super Bowl and Grey Cup.
Antetokounmpo had another message for critics after being left off the NBA's All-Defensive teams.
Georgia was invited to the White House as part of a June 12 celebration for numerous NCAA champion teams.
All the ways to stream MLB games this week without shelling out for the sports package.
Max Scherzer was looking to rebound after giving up six runs in his previous start.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon analyzes the changes undergone by eight key offensive units during this offseason.
A collegiate golfer played the round of his life in U.S. Open qualifying ... then realized he'd broken the rules while doing so.
Only Jameson Williams remains on the Lions' roster from four players found to have violated league gambling rules.