Jets, Aaron Rodgers still haven't figured out 2023, 2024 contract split

Aaron Rodgers continues to be very happy with the Jets. If only to give the finger to his former team.

He will presumably be happier once he knows how much he'll be paid this year.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets and Rodgers still have not worked out a revised contract, following the reconfigured deal the Jets inherited when the trade from Green Bay was finalized. Rodgers, despite his disdain for the Green Bay front office, agreed to move his $58.3 million option bonus to 2024, minimizing the cap consequences of trading Rodgers to the Jets.

The end result is a salary (and cap number) of only $1.165 million in 2023, and a massive compensation package of $107.55 million for 2024.

In May, Jets G.M. Joe Douglas told #PFTPM that the team and the player were "still working on restructuring aspects of the deal as we speak."

Rodgers is due to make $108.715 million over the next two years. The major questions are: (1) how much will be split between this year and next year; (2) how much of that money will be pushed into the 2025 cap years and beyond; and (3) will Rodgers take less than he's due to make?

The final deal, which presumably will come before Week One, will shed plenty of light on whether Rodgers will stay with the team for one year, two years, or maybe three years. Until it happens, the Jets will do all they can to ensure that the honeymoon lasts as long as possible — especially if it's possible that Rodgers will do the team a very unexpected favor and reduce the dollars he's due to make.