Jets' Aaron Rodgers was reluctant to come off IR at expense of teammate

There’s never a dull moment with the Jets, especially now that Aaron Rodgers is in the mix. The latest controversy comes from New York’s decision to activate the quarterback off injured reserve – a move Rodgers apparently did not want.

Rodgers, whose comeback attempt from a torn Achilles in the season opener was cut short after the Jets were eliminated from the playoffs on Dec. 17, was reluctant to be placed on the active roster for the final three weeks of the season because it would come at the expense of another player – in this case fullback Nick Bawden.

“I assumed I was going to go on IR. I asked to be put on IR,” Rodgers said on Tuesday during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “There was a conversation: ‘Do you want to practice?’ and I said, ‘Not at the expense of somebody getting cut.’ I know how this works. I didn’t feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side. But, obviously, I got overruled there.”

In the end, head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas made the call to activate Rodgers on Dec. 20, the last day of their 21-day window to do so. At the time, Saleh cited roster flexibility as one of the reasons that New York was able to make the decision.

Saleh even mentioned that if the team didn't have the roster flexibility that they have they "probably wouldn't be able to afford to do this.”

"Just having him out on the football field is a plus for everyone. It’s a plus for him, it’s a plus for his teammates, so we’re going to keep him on the 53," Saleh said when Rodgers was activated.

All of that meant cutting Bawden, a three-year veteran in his second season with the Jets who had two catches for 13 yards and two carries for four yards and a touchdown in 14 games this season.

Bawden, whose salary for the season is guaranteed because he was on the roster to start the season, was signed to the practice squad a day later.

“[Rodgers’] heart was in the right spot, but at the same time, Joe and I will always do what we feel is best for the organization and having him around is a plus,” Saleh said on Tuesday. “Having him on the practice field, he loves the practice field. So having him out there, his juice, his energy.

“Shoot, even Friday leading up into the Washington game, running all the scout team reps and all the smack talk with the defense and the defense got into it and it was just a net positive for us.”

After the roster move was made, Rodgers reached out to Bawden to let him know his thoughts about the decision.

“It meant a lot,” Bawden said in a conversation with The New York Post. “He was really candid with what his interpretation was of what went down and I just appreciated his honesty and candor. That’s just the type of guy Aaron is, so it didn’t surprise me at all. He FaceTimed me, so I got to see his face through the phone. It was an interesting situation and we’re all making the best of it.’’