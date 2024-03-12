Jets’ Aaron Rodgers approached to be Robert Kennedy Jr.’s running mate: report

Could Aaron Rodgers’ next career move be a leap into politics?

According to a report from Rebecca Davis O’Brien of the New York Times, Robert Kennedy Jr. has recently reached out to Rodgers about serving as his running mate on an independent presidential ticket.

Kennedy has also spoken to former pro wrestler and Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura about joining him on the ticket, and “both have welcomed the overtures,” according to the Times, with Kennedy confirming that both men are at the top of his list.

Kennedy told the Times that he has spoken to Rodgers “pretty continuously” over the past month.

Per the Times, Kennedy, running as an independent after initially running as a Democrat, is expected to name his running mate in the coming weeks.

The Times report notes that it is unclear how running for vice president would affect Rodgers’ “day job,” as in playing quarterback for an NFL team.

Rodgers played just four snaps with the Jets last season before tearing his Achilles in the team’s opener against Buffalo. But the quarterback worked hard in his rehab from surgery to get to a point where he possibly could have played in the final regular season game.

With the Jets officially eliminated from the playoffs, though, the team and Rodgers agreed it was best to keep him off the field to have him be as healthy as possible for the start of the 2024 season.