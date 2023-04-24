Jets 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Gang Green keep early picks?

Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The NFL Draft is this week. Let’s take another crack at predicting how things might shape up for the Jets.

We used ProFootballFocus’ simulator for this mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 13: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

What they’re saying (The Athletic’s Dane Brugler): A two-year starter at Ohio State, Johnson moved from right guard to his more natural left tackle spot as a junior in head coach Ryan Day’s zone/RPObased offense. He struggled at times against better competition (his only sacks allowed in 2022 came against Michigan and Georgia), but he played at a high level most of the season and became the first Buckeye tackle to earn consensus All-American honors since 2015 (Taylor Decker). Johnson is quick out of his stance with the movement skills to mirror pass rushers around the arc or show off his pulling range in run game. He must be more consistent with his sinking, settling and striking, but he has the athleticism to recover quickly and his mistakes are fixable over time. Overall, Johnson must replace bad habits with more trust in his technique, but he is an athletic move blocker with the size, fluidity and character of a future starting NFL left tackle. With his quickness, he is ideally suited for a zone-based scheme.

Why was he the pick? The Jets' offensive line (Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, likely Ben Jones, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton/Max Mitchell) looks good when healthy. The problem is that virtually all of those players, absent Tomlinson, have some durability concern tied to their age or past issues. The Jets cannot afford to have soon-to-be quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking unnecessary hits. Johnson provides insurance for 2023, along with a left/right tackle of the future. It won’t hurt to learn from Brown for a year, too.

Round 2, Pick No. 42: Ohio State C Luke Wypler

What they’re saying (NFL.com): Two-year starter at center for an explosive Ohio State offense. Wypler is undersized but highly athletic. His initial quickness gets him to the best angles, whether he’s cutting off linebackers or reaching and sealing outside zone blocks. He’s capable of pulling and leading the action in space, and is best suited for a move-based running attack. His lack of size and length will show up when working downhill, where struggles to sustain. He’s aware in pass protection but big bull rushers are a cause for concern. Wypler is a good technician and capable of becoming an average starter in the right scheme.

Why was he the pick? Whether or not they sign Jones, the Jets still need to find their long-term answer at center. Wypler gives the team that. He needs some time to develop, but Keith Carter is a good one to learn behind. The last center the Jets selected out of Ohio State (Nick Mangold) turned out pretty good, too.

Round 4, pick No. 112: Penn State S Ji’Ayir Brown

What they’re saying (The Athletic’s Dane Brugler): A two-year starter at Penn State, Brown was a versatile safety in defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s man/zone schemes, rotating between single-high and box responsibilities (played primarily cover-6 in 2022). After the juco level was his only option out of high school, he developed into an All-Big Ten safety and led the Nittany Lions in interceptions as a junior and senior (he is the only player in this draft class with double-digit interceptions over the past two seasons). Although he will attack before diagnosing at times, Brown is often “Johnny on the spot” with his big-play hunting instincts. He filled the leadership shoes of Jaquan Brisker in 2022, as Diaz describes Brown as a “warrior,” the type of player you get to coach 'once every five years.' He fills fast and is aggressive in run support, but he must improve his angles and tackling balance to become a more consistent finisher versus NFL athletes. Overall, Brown must introduce more discipline and body control in his play, but he is a physical presence versus the run with the anticipation and ball skills to match up in coverage. He has the football character and skill set of an interchangeable starting safety at the next level.

Why was he the henpick: The Jets speak highly of their safety room believing they have a nice rotation of players. That might be wishful thinking. You’d be hard pressed to find two above-average players from the grouping of Chuck Clark, Ashtyn Davis, Will Parks, Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams. Brown is a versatile player whose skill set and personality should fit well in Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbricht's defense.

Round 5, Pick No. 143: Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o

What they’re saying (NFL.com): Assignment-oriented linebacker whose play is steady but unspectacular. To’oTo’o is tough but lacks thump inside and doesn’t have the speed to cut off angles and stop outside run plays before they get to the corner. He’s a good technician but his play is a little more conservative than it will need to be with relatively average traits. To’oTo’o is always under control and generally where he needs to be. He’s just average in coverage and will need to become much more consistent as an open-field tackler. Good backup to below-average starter could be his career path whether he plays inside or outside.

Why was he the pick? The Jets remain optimistic they can re-sign Kwon Alexander at some point this offseason, recompleting their linebacking trio from a year ago (C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams). There isn’t much behind them, though. To’oTo’o gives them some much-needed depth to work alongside Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Florida A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Land

Round 6, Pick No. 207: Florida A&M DE Isaiah Land

What they’re saying (The Athletic’s Dane Brugler): A two-year starter at Florida A&M, Land played the “FANG” edge rusher position in defensive coordinator Ryan Smith’s scheme, lining up primarily in a three-point stance. After the 2020 season was cancelled because of COVID, he put his name on the NFL radar in 2021 as the FCS leader in both sacks and tackles for loss (37 of his 66 tackles the past two seasons came in the backfield). With such meager football experience, Land is understandably raw in areas, but he shows natural pass rush instincts thanks to his play quickness and athletic movements. Unable to play against North Carolina in the 2022 season opener (ineligible due to issues within the program’s compliance department), he never faced Power 5 competition in college and also faces a position switch for some schemes (Senior Bowl practices were the first time he played off-ball linebacker). Overall, Land needs to continue strengthening his body to become stouter for NFL front-seven play, but he has the athletic traits to hold up in space and the rush skills to chase the quarterback on sub-downs. He is a high-end developmental prospect with “buy low” stock that has boom potential for a team willing to invest.

Why was he the pick? It’s hard to imagine Saleh goes a draft without snagging a defensive lineman. Ideally, the Jets get another tackle, but this class really doesn’t have that many good ones. Land is another player for the Jets to try to develop into a rusher.