Jets make 6 roster moves before Thursday’s game vs. Broncos

The Jets made a handful of roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

New York announced it has activated wide receiver Jeff Smith off of injured reserve, signed defensive back Javelin Guidry from the practice squad and promoted wide receiver Lawrence Cager and defensive back Lamar Jackson to the active roster. The Jets also released quarterback Mike White and cornerback Nate Hairston.

Smith was getting first-team reps in training camp before going down with a shoulder injury. With Smith and Jamison Crowder back, Sam Darnold will have some better options to throw to on Thursday.

As for Guidry, the Jets really liked how he performed in training camp and signed him to their practice squad. He had the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine behind WR Henry Ruggs.

Cager played against the Colts last week and had two catches for 35 yards in his NFL debut. Thursday will be Jackson’s NFL debut if he gets in on the action. With Hairston being released and two cornerbacks being added to the roster, it looks like the Jets will make some changes to their struggling secondary.

The release of White means Joe Flacco will be Darnold’s backup on Thursday. Flacco missed the first three games, as he was coming back from offseason neck surgery.