The Jets’ 6 biggest needs with the 2022 NFL draft approaching

Offseason work isn’t over for the Jets yet.

Despite spending a lot of money to fill a lot of needs already, there are still issues New York needs to solve before the 2022 season. Fortunately for the Jets, they have a copious amount of draft picks they can use to either fortify position groups or trade for veterans. Joe Douglas tried to do the latter with his pursuit of Tyreek Hill, but the receiver chose the AFC East rival Dolphins.

Starting with the search for an elite receiver, here are six of the Jets’ biggest needs heading into the 2022 draft.

No. 1 outside WR

The Jets made it painfully obvious that they want to add another receiver this offseason. After showing interest in Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper and Hill, Joe Douglas said the team will continue to monitor possible trade discussions. The draft is another option for finding a top wideout, but either way, the Jets need to add to the trio of Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios.

Mauling pass-rusher

Robert Saleh knows his team can never have too many pass-rushers and the Jets still need another one to join their defensive line. Carl Lawson is still recovering from an Achilles injury, Bryce Huff is still young and raw, John Franklin-Myers is more of a power rusher and Jacob Martin just signed to be a rotational piece. The Jets are in a good position to draft at least one of the best rookie prospects at No. 4 or No. 10.

Ball-hawking defensive back

CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead were nice additions to the Jets’ secondary, but New York could use another cornerback or safety. A ball-hawking boundary cornerback remains a huge need for the Jets, as well as a deep secondary safety. Both are options for any of the Jets’ four top-40 picks.

Interior defensive line

New York let DT Foley Fatukasi walk in free agency and didn’t sign a replacement. That leaves Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins as the only viable starters, with Nathan Shepherd and potentially Solomon Thomas on the interior. The Jets probably won’t use one of their first-rounders on a DT, but there are some great options later in the draft.

Linebacker depth

The Jets have two quality starters in C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams but have no proven depth behind them. That was a major issue in 2021 and could remain one this upcoming season if the Jets don’t draft some help. Second-year linebackers Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood could turn into good backups, but the Jets would be wise to bring in another young linebacker to compete.

Bruising running back

The running game is a major part of the Jets’ offense and it only improved late in the 2021 season. Michael Carter should be the starter, but he’s a slasher. New York could use a big, bruising back to bully defensive lines and juxtapose Carter’s speed.

