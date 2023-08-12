Jets 53-man roster projection before preseason game vs. Panthers

With the Hall of Fame Game in the books and the Jets now set to meet the Carolina Panthers, we’ve now gotten our first look at the Jets’ roster in a game situation. The nice thing for the Jets is they still have three more preseason games to evaluate the roster. Remember too that there no longer are multiple cuts during the preseason — i.e. 90 to 85, 85 to 80, 80 to 53. There is just one cutdown, from 90 to 53, that is due August 29.

After one preseason game and leading into the second one, let’s take another shot at predicting the 53-man roster for the Jets at the end of the preseason.

Quarterback

This looks pretty set now that the Jets waived/injured Chris Streveler and haven’t added another quarterback. With the new rule involving the third quarterback, the Jets can easily carry three quarterbacks, so it will be Rodgers, Wilson and Boyle going forward.

Running Back

Israel Abanikanda showed flashed in the Hall of Fame Game and will give the Jets a nice fourth option who could see a few snaps a game. The Jets have also been getting Bawden involved quite a bit during camp. We should see a little more of Carter and Knight against the Panthers.

Wide Receiver

No changes at the wide receiver position, but keep an eye on Malik Taylor. He had that nice deep catch against the Browns and had another good week of practice by many accounts. He is starting to push Brownlee for the No. 6 spot, assuming the Jets keep six receivers.

Tight End

None of the top three tight ends played in Canton, which should be viewed as a positive, especially for Ruckert, whom the Jets are very high on. And with Bawden in the mix at fullback, the Jets may only need to keep three tight ends this year. Rookie Zack Kuntz would be a strong practice squad candidate.

Offensive Line

This projection also is under the thought that the Jets trade Mekhi Becton.

Offensive tackle is becoming a question mark for the Jets, with the possibility now open that Alijah Vera-Tucker moves to tackle. That could mean Wes Schweitzer potentially becomes a starter at right guard. Turner, Mitchell and Becton could all use a good showing against the Panthers.

Defensive Line

There shouldn’t be any surprises here. The Jets are loaded up front and will have six options on the edge to rotate and rush the passer. Plus, Franklin-Myers and Clemons can both kick inside if needed.

Linebacker

The depth at linebacker will be a question for the Jets, but Barnes and Chazz Surratt are trying to show they can be solid backups behind the top three. If the Jets only keep four, those two are in a heated battle. The slight edge right now goes to Barnes, but this could go either way.

Cornerback

Breaking news: Sauce Gardner will make the roster.

In all seriousness, cornerback looks pretty set for the Jets, but it will be interesting to see what roster move the Jets make when Echols can come back for Week 2. Remember, he won’t count against the 53 for Week 1 while suspended.

Safety

It’s becoming clearer that Adams has jumped Amos in the pecking order and will start Week 1, though don’t be surprised to see three-safety packages. Davis is a core special-teamer, so he might actually stick around after all and the Jets love the versatility of Bernard-Converse despite the fact he has yet to practice during camp.

Specialists

The improvement at punter was immediately seen during the Hall of Fame Game. The Jets are feeling very comfortable at all three positions here.

