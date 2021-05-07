Jets’ 53-man roster prediction 1.0: Way too early, post-draft projections

The 2021 NFL draft just ended and training camp is still months away, but it’s never too early to take a crack at what the Jets’ roster might look like come Week 1.

With the draft in the books, Joe Douglas and company can begin fine-tuning New York’s roster. There are still free agent signings to be made and undrafted free agents to be evaluated as the offseason progresses into its final stages, but it’s safe to assume Douglas and Robert Saleh already have some idea of what they want the 53-man roster to look like.

For the first time this offseason, let’s take a stab at predicting Gang Green’s opening day roster.

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Zach Wilson Backup: James MorganCut: Mike White Zach Wilson is locked in as the Jets' starting quarterback for 2021, but it remains to be seen who his backup will be next season. James Morgan is entering just his second year in the NFL and Wilson would benefit from having a veteran mentor on board, making it likely New York adds another signal-caller before training camp.

Running Back (3)

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Starter: Ty Johnson Backups: Michael Carter, La'Mical Perine Cut: Josh Adams, Tevin Coleman, Pete Guierrero There is no true No. 1 option in New York's running back room right now, but Ty Johnson finished strong last season and will have a chance to win the job in training camp. As far as the rest of the Jets' running back depth chart goes, Michael Carter and La'Mical Perine are not going anywhere, meaning Josh Adams and Tevin Coleman could be on the chopping block. Adams showed flashes last season and Coleman is well-versed in Mike LaFleur's offense, but unless LaFleur elects to roll with four running backs -- which is entirely possible given the way his offense works -- it might not be enough to keep the two in the Big Apple come September.

Wide Receiver (6)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims Backups: Keelan Cole, Elijah Moore, Vyncint Smith Cuts: Manasseh Bailey, Braxton Berrios, Lawrence Cager, Matt Cole, Josh Doctson, Josh Malone, D.J. Montgomery, Jaleel Scott, Jeff Smith The Jets have five sure things at wide receiver right now: Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole and Elijah Moore. Braxton Berrios currently finds himself on the outside looking in given New York's newfound depth in the slot and will need to win a return job in camp to make the team. Lawrence Cager flashed his potential before getting hurt last season, but still has practice squad eligibility remaining and is likely to be stashed there barring a standout summer. That leaves Jeff and Vyncint Smith to duke it out for the final spot on the wide receiver depth chart.

Story continues

Tight End (4)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Chris Herndon Backups: Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft, Trevon Wesco Cuts: Daniel Brown, Connor Davis, Kenny Yeboah Four tight ends on a 53-man roster are usually one too many, but the Jets are going to need a fullback in their new offense and Trevon Wesco is likely to take on that role, which preserves his spot. Chris Herndon is New York's de facto starting tight end after a rocky 2020 season, while Ryan Griffin could easily be usurped by undrafted free agent Kenny Yeboah if he does not impress LaFleur and company throughout training camp and the preseason.

Offensive Line (9)

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Starters: Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Alex Lewis, George Fant Backups: Cameron Clark, Chuma Edoga, Dan Feeney, Conor McDermott Cuts: Grant Ferguson, Grant Hermanns, Tristen Hoge, Leo Kolomatangi, Corey Levin, Jimmy Murray, Teton Saltes, Greg Van Roten The only spot up for grabs on New York's starting offensive line is at guard and will come down to Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten. Whoever loses the competition will all but certainly be released or traded in order to free up salary cap space. Chuma Edoga could also be pushed for a reserve role by one of Gang Green's undrafted free agents. Cameron Clark, Dan Feeney and Conor McDermott can all play multiple positions on the offensive line, giving the Jets to freedom to carry nine offensive linemen instead of 10.

Defensive Line (9)

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Starters: John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson Backups: Vinny Curry, Bryce Huff, Jonathan Marshall, Sheldon Rankins, Jabari Zuniga Cuts: Michael Dwumfour, Kyle Phillips, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Nathan Shepherd, Tanzel Smart The shift from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defensive front requires more bodies on the defensive line. There will be competition for the starting left end spot, but John Franklin-Myers was impressive last season and could develop into a force opposite Carl Lawson. Kyle Phillips will also make a run to reclaim his spot in the defensive line rotation, but it will be tough for him to do so over the likes of Bryce Huff, who shined at times as an undrafted free agent last year.

Linebacker (6)

AP Photo/John Amis

Starters: Blake Cashman, Jarrad Davis, C.J. Mosley Backups: Noah Dawkins, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Jamien Sherwood Cuts: Milo Eifler, Sharif Finch, Del'Shawn Phillips C.J. Mosley's impending return after what was effectively a two-year hiatus gives the Jets a major boost, as he will lead New York's defense from his middle linebacker spot. Blake Cashman will play on the weak side, while Jarrad Davis will line up on the strong side. It's clear that Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich value versatile defenders with the additions of Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood, both of whom will play key reserve roles as rookies. New York's linebacker room could benefit from some veteran depth, but it remains to be seen if any will be added before training camp.

Cornerback (8)

(Kyusung Gong-AP)

Starters: Bless Austin, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry Backups: Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Justin Hardee, Lamar Jackson, Jason Pinnock Cuts: Corey Ballentine, Kyron Brown, Isaiah Dunn, Zane Lewis Plenty of playing time will be available for the taking in the Jets' secondary throughout the offseason. There is a good chance Bless Austin and Bryce Hall begin 2021 as New York's starting outside cornerbacks, but both could be pushed by the likes of Lamar Jackson and Isaiah Dunn in training camp and the preseason. The starting slot spot will also be up for grabs, with Javelin Guidry having an inside track at the job after some solid play as an undrafted free agent last season. Michael Carter II will have a legitimate chance to beat him out, though.

Safety (3)

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Starters: Lamarcus Joyner, Marcus Maye Backup: Ashtyn Davis Cuts: Elijah Campbell, Saquan Hampton, Bennett Jackson, Jordyn Peters, Brendon White The Jets can afford to roll with Ashtyn Davis as their lone reserve safety thanks to the positional versatility Nasirildeen and Sherwood offer. While both will see the majority of their reps at linebacker throughout training camp and the preseason, they can play safety in a pinch.

Specialists (3)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Sam Ficken Punter: Braden Mann Long Snapper: Thomas Hennessy Cuts: Chase McLaughlin, Chris Naggar Chris Naggar has a real chance to beat out Sam Ficken for the starting kicking job in training camp, but until he impresses New York's coaching staff in person, Ficken remains atop the depth chart.

1

1