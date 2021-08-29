Jets’ 53-man roster prediction 7.0: Final projections before cutdown day

With the Jets’ 2021 preseason slate officially in the books after their tie against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Friday night, roster cutdown day is is almost here.

New York must trim its roster from 80 to 53 players before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas would likely prefer to keep more than 53 players considering the talent in the building at One Jets Drive, but that is not the way things work in the NFL. Gang Green’s head coach-general manager duo will now spend the next 72 hours making excruciating decisions on players who have put everything on the line to make the team over the last month.

Here is Jets Wire’s final attempt at predicting New York’s Week 1 53-man roster.

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Zach Wilson Backup: Mike White Cuts: Josh Johnson, James Morgan Johnson started and impressed against the Eagles, but his performance was likely not enough to knock off White for the No. 2 spot on the Jets' quarterback depth chart. Morgan is a practice squad candidate.

Running Back (4)

Starter: Tevin Coleman Backups: Ty Johnson, Michael Carter, La’Mical Perine Cuts: Josh Adams Johnson shouldered the load Friday with Coleman sitting out and Carter struggling, rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles. Who the Jets feature at running back in the regular season will likely depend on the day, as Matt LaFleur is operating a true four-man committee.

Wide Receiver (7)

Starters: Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore Backups: Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Vyncint Smith Cuts: Manasseh Bailey, Lawrence Cager, Josh Malone, D.J. Montgomery, Jeff Smith Berrios and Smith did enough to make the Jets' 53-man roster during training camp and the preseason. Berrios is more likely to break camp with New York than Smith, but if the Jets go lighter than expected at tight end or another position, Smith will travel to Carolina.

Tight End (4)

Starter: Tyler Kroft Backups: Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin, Trevon Wesco Cuts: Daniel Brown, Kenny Yeboah One good game does not erase an entire spring and summer's worth of inconsistent performances. Yeboah made a late case to beat out Ryan Griffin for a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster, but he is more a prime practice squad candidate than anything else. Yeboah could be back with New York sooner rather than later in the event of an injury or lack of production from the tight end room.

Offensive Line (9)

Starters: Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses Backups: George Fant, Chuma Edoga, Dan Feeney, Corey Levin Cuts: Grant Hermanns, Tristen Hoge, David Moore, Jimmy Murray, Teton Saltes, Isaiah Williams Levin makes the 53-man roster with Conor McDermott destined to land on injured reserve to begin the season. Moore and Saltes are two players the Jets could keep on the practice squad as depth.

Defensive Line (9)

Starters: John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Quinnen Williams, Bryce Huff Backups: Ronald Blair, Sheldon Rankins, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Nathan Shepherd, Jabari Zuniga Cuts: Aaron Adeoye, Jonathan Marshall, Jeremiah Valoaga, Tanzel Smart Marshall does not quite have a spot in the Jets' defensive line rotation considering players at other positions that they need to have on opening day. Blair, Huff, Rashed Jr. and Zuniga will all get the chance to replace Carl Lawson, while Shepherd rotated with New York's first-team defense throughout the summer.

Linebackers (5)

Starters: Hamsah Nasirildeen, C.J. Mosley, Jamien Sherwood Backups: Blake Cashman, Noah Dawkins Cuts: Camilo Eifler, Del'Shawn Phillips Dawkins makes New York's 53-man roster in wake of Jarrad Davis' ankle injury suffered against the Packers in Week 2 of the preseason. Sherwood slides into the strong-side linebacker starting spot until the veteran returns midway through the season.

Cornerback (7)

Starters: Bless Austin, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry Backups: Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Justin Hardee, Jason Pinnock Cuts: Elijah Campbell, Isaiah Dunn, Lamar Jackson Dunn effectively played himself off the 53-man roster with disastrous performances against the Packers and Eagles. The Oregon State product is a practice squad candidate given the potential he flashed during the spring, but he won't be with the Jets in Week 1.

Safety (3)

Starters: Lamarcus Joyner, Marcus Maye Backup: Sharrod Neasman Cuts: Bennett Jackson, J.T. Hassell Hassell didn't have a poor preseason by any means, but the Jets seem likely to carry just three safeties to begin the regular season. That number will go to four once Ashtyn Davis returns.

Specialists (3)

Kicker: Matt Ammendola Punter: Braden Mann Long Snapper: Thomas Hennessy Ammendola locked up the Jets' kicking job with another perfect performance against the Eagles. New York will roll with him hoping the bright lights of the regular season do not result in a drop-off in production.

