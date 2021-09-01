The Jets’ 4 most surprising roster keeps

The Jets set their initial 53-man roster Tuesday after spending the afternoon trimming down from the 80 players they had in the building at the end of the preseason.

The roster New York unveiled is likely to change, as Joe Douglas will work the waiver wire, and potentially the trade market, to give Robert Saleh the best possible team to take with him to Carolina in Week 1.

Roster cutdown day featured a healthy dose of unexpected moves coming out of One Jets Drive. Here are four of Gang Green’s most surprising keeps.

WR Braxton Berrios

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Jets keeping Berrios is not a total shock, but there was a time early in the preseason when it looked like Vyncint Smith had a good chance to beat Berrios for a spot. Nonetheless, New York decided to keep its versatile slot receiver and return man to begin the regular season.

WR Jeff Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Smith was solid throughout the preseason and received some work with the first-team offense, but his chances of making the Jets' 53-man roster always seemed slim given their wide receiver personnel. The Boston College product showed enough playmaking ability during the summer to stick around, though. He will provide Zach Wilson with another speedy weapon to work with.

DE Jabari Zuniga

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Zuniga has underwhelmed in his brief career with the Jets and it looked like the 2020 third-round pick's roster spot might be in peril after the Shaq Lawson trade. The Florida product will begin the regular season with New York, but it's safe to wonder how short of a leash he is operating on at this point.

CB Isaiah Dunn

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Dunn did not play well in New York's final two preseason games, sometimes looking lost in coverage. There is a caveat to Dunn's struggles, though, as he was just returning from injury. The undrafted free agent out of Oregon State looked a whole lot better on the practice field than he did during preseason games and the Jets' coaching staff likes him a lot. Dunn's potential is what kept him around on the 53-man roster. [listicle id=665160]

1

1