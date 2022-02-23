Jets 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Will Gang Green prioritize offensive or defensive needs?

Kayvon Thibodeaux bright green Oregon uniform TREATED

The NFL Draft is only a little more than two months away, but there’s still a long way to go before anything is clear. The NFL scouting combine is soon, followed by a month or so of Pro Days. And what teams do in free agency will have a lot to do with their draft plans, too.

Still, it’s time to take a deeper look at what might happen in late April. So, with the help of an array of NFL scouts and other sources, here’s a very early look at how the Jets’ five picks in the first three rounds might go:

First round (4th overall) – Oregon Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

For a long time he was viewed as the top pick in this draft, and it’s hard to tell if scouts have soured on him or if his perceived drop is the usual over-analysis and second guessing. Of course, “soured” and “drop” are relative, because it’s hard to imagine this 6-foot-5, 250-pounder would get past the Jets (and if he does, you might hear some champagne popping in the Giants’ war room).

Forget the questions about his “fire.” He’s had 19 sacks in the last three seasons and Robert Saleh wants to load up on defensive linemen. They’ve built a nice base, but putting this explosive pass rusher on the opposite side of a returning Carl Lawson could give the Jets something special.



First round (10th overall) – Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

The more I talk to people around the NFL, the more answers I get to the question: Who’s the best receiver in the draft? The consensus probably is Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson or maybe USC’s Drake London, but quite a few people are enamored with the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks. One scout said he might not even last this long if he outruns the competition in the 40 at the combine.

Regardless, he’s a dangerous playmaker who had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He’s strong on contested catches, too, making him everything a young quarterback like Zach Wilson needs. Finding weapons will be a priority for the Jets this offseason. I still think they’ll trade this pick, but if not, they’ll grab their favorite receiver here.

Second round (35th overall) – Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

The Jets were plucking players off the street to play safety last season, and that won’t get any better with Marcus Maye likely gone. They might look at safeties in free agency, but the prices could be far too high and the top guys might get kept off the market by the “franchise tag” anyway.

So help in the draft seems more likely, and the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Brisker is just the kind of disruptive playmaker that Saleh’s defense needs. He’s got the speed to cover receivers, the strength to match up with tight ends, and a natural instinct to always be around the ball. He could step right in as a starter.



Second round (38th overall) – Colorado State TE Trey McBride

The buzz about the Jets being high on this 6-foot-3, 254-pounder was strong and pretty predictable after he had a good week at the Senior Bowl where he was coached by the Jets’ staff. He was a huge receiver for the Rams last season, with an astounding 90 catches for 1,121 yards (though only one touchdown).

He’s a better receiver than blocker and might not have elite speed, but he’s more than good enough for the tight-end needy Jets. And they are very needy at that position, which has been a black hole for them for years and is an incredibly important spot in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's scheme. They will likely add a tight end in free agency, but that shouldn’t stop them from drafting one, too.

Third round (69th overall) – Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

They absolutely love Michael Carter and think he can be their workhorse back, but under LaFleur the Jets are always going to employ a running back committee. Even if they bring Tevin Coleman back, which isn’t a lock, they still need a “2” for their 1-2 punch, to minimize the beating that Carter takes.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Spiller would be ideal. He proved he could carry a huge load with 541 carries in his three seasons and remain productive (2,993 yards, 25 touchdowns). He’s a decent receiver, too, but he’s at his best when he’s finding and creating holes in traffic. With Carter and Spiller behind an improved offensive line, the Jets’ run-based offense could really thrive.