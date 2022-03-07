Jets 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Is there a surprise coming?

George Karlaftis Treated Image

The NFL scouting combine gave everyone a first, up-close look at the talent in the draft. And listening to scouts, GMs and coaches for a week in Indianapolis made it easier to narrow down each team’s realistic options.

Of course, when free agency begins, everything is going to change.

For now, though, here is a slightly more educated look at how the first three rounds of the draft might go for the Jets, with the usual help from an array of NFL scouts, executives and other sources:

First round (4th overall) – Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

I’m basing this off of what Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at the Combine, not what I think is good positional value. I join the many NFL people who would question taking a safety this high, especially over a pass-rusher or offensive lineman. But there is no doubt that the Jets’ secondary needs a big upgrade, especially at safety, and there is also no doubt that the 6-4, 220-pound Hamilton is the “unicorn” Saleh is looking for – that exceptionally good player who can do more than the average safety.



He can run, he can hit, he can cover, he can find the football, he’s smart. But can a safety have the kind of impact a player drafted fourth overall should? The Jets do seem to think so.



First round (10th overall) – Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis

It seems like a good bet that Oregon edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be there for the Jets at No. 4, but at the Combine a lot of NFL people seemed to have soured on him. I don’t know if the Jets have, but I know that Saleh said he doesn’t see a Nick Bosa or Chase Young in this group. To me that means he doesn’t see any worthy of that No. 4 pick and he’s willing to wait.



New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.

I actually think he might wait until the second round, but I think the 6-4, 266-pound Karlaftis has a chance to be the third best edge rusher in this draft, depending on what happens at his Pro Day. I think the top tackles will be gone by 10, they won’t take two players for their secondary, and they can find some really good receivers later. So edge rusher it is.

Second round (35th overall) – South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

In a deep draft for receiving talent – which is starting to seem like a yearly occurrence – the smart play is to wait, especially with the Jets sitting on two early, second-round picks. There is no Ja’Marr Chase in this draft – an elite player who has to be taken in the top 10. I think that means that receivers are going to fall and a bunch of good ones are going to get pushed into the second round.

The 6-1, 194-pound Tolbert could be a steal here. He’s often overlooked, despite a monster season last year (82-1,474-8). Some scouts think he’s the most talented deep threat in the draft, which could make him a great compliment to Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. His 4.44 speed is fast enough, even if it’s not necessarily elite, because he has a burst that lets him break away.

Second round (38th overall) – Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

When I ran this pick by a scout, he said "Nope. He’s going in the first (round)." It turns out, the NFL loves this 6-5, 324-pound tackle, and his Combine performance may have raised his stock even more. Several people said his team interviews were terrific, and he flashed his athleticism with a 5.02 in the 40.



I think there’s still a chance he can be available in the top of the second, because he isn’t exactly a finished product. He was penalty-prone in college and that’s going to be a red flag to some on film. Not to GM Joe Douglas, though. He’ll be going through withdrawal if the Jets have gone this long without taking an offensive lineman anyway, and he’ll see Smith’s potential as a no-brainer here.

Third round (69th overall) – Colorado State TE Trey McBride

The last time I did this I had the Jets taking McBride in the second round, but an NFL source told me that was too high for him. I don’t get the sense NFL people love this tight ends class, so I could see them all dropping a bit. So I’ll keep the 6-3, 254-pound McBride at the top of the third, but to be honest I’m not sure he’ll last this long.

The Jets loved him at the Senior Bowl and he looked terrific in drills at the combine last week. It’s also hard to look past his 90 catches for 1,121 yards last season. I’m not sure there’s a better tight end in this class. So if he really does last this long, there’s no way the Jets will pass, especially if they’re unable to load up on this position in free agency.