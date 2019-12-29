Jets up 3-0 on Bills at halftime

The Bills have bigger fish to fry than Sunday’s game against the Jets and they’re resting a bunch of starters, but that hasn’t caused them to roll over against the Jets on a wet afternoon in Buffalo.

They’ve kept the Jets out of the end zone through the first 30 minutes of action, but their lack of offensive production means they still trail 6-0 at the break. The Jets had other chances to score, but Sam Ficken missed two of the three field goals he tried in the first half

Matt Barkley replaced Josh Allen at quarterback for Buffalo in the first quarter and he had what looked like a fumble overturned after a review determined it was an incomplete pass, but he couldn’t get a James Burgess interception struck from the record. That set the Jets up in Buffalo territory late in the half, but the drive stalled when Trent Murphy sacked Sam Darnod on third down.

Darnold is 15-of-23 for 122 yards and an interception. Le'Veon Bell has run 12 times for 45 yards and the Jets have outgained the Bills by 115 yards, but their lack of much to show for it on the scoreboard means that the Bills could still wind up taking this one.