What Jets’ 2024 schedule would look like after Week 14

There are just four weeks left in the 2023 regular season which means teams will soon be turning the page to the 2024 season. One of those pages includes finding out which teams will comprise a team’s schedule for the upcoming season.

With four weeks left, that list of teams is starting to take shape. 14 of the 17 games are already set due to divisional rotation. The remaining three will be set based on the final regular-season standings. We can take a look at who the Jets could be facing next year.

2024 will be the NFC’s turn to have the extra home game, meaning the Jets will have nine road games next season. They will all be true road games, unlike 2023 which saw them as the visiting teams against the Giants, effectively giving the Jets ten home games. Next year, they will have eight.

Divisional games

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (82) scores a touchdown in overtime on a punt return against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

As usual, the Jets will have their six divisional games — home and away against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

So far in 2023, the Jets have split with the Bills and lost to the Dolphins and Patriots. They visit Miami Sunday and head to New England to finish the season in Week 18.

AFC South

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is pursued by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC East is paired with the AFC South in 2024, so the Jets will see the Houston Texans, the team they just defeated in Week 14, again next season. That game will again be at MetLife Stadium. The other AFC South team coming to New York in 2024 will be the Indianapolis Colts. The last time the Colts visited the Jets was 2018.

The Jets will take trips to Tennessee and Jacksonville to take on the Titans and Jaguars next year. 2019 was the last time in Jacksonville for the Jets while New York will visit Broadway in Nashville for the first time since 2018.

NFC West

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Godwin Igwebuike (38) for a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets draw the NFC West next season, so they’ll put in some frequent flyer miles. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to come to MetLife next season for the first time since 2016. The Jets did visit Seattle last season in what was effectively their 17th game.

The long trips for the Jets will be to San Francisco and Arizona to visit the 49ers and Cardinals. As you likely can figure, 2016 was the last time the Jets made these long trips.

Three remaining games

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers by wearing a cheesehead on the field following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The three remaining games on the schedule will be determined based on the final regular-season standings. We do at least know the divisions from which those games will come from and where those games will be.

As mentioned earlier, the Jets will have eight home and nine away games in 2024, so only one of these three will be at MetLife. That will be against the same-place finisher in the AFC West. As it stands after Week 14, that would be the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are in third place in their respective divisions. The Jets will be third place no matter what after Week 15 while the winner of Thursday’s Chargers-Raiders game will sit in third at 6-8 while the loser drops to 5-9.

In all likelihood, it will be one of those two teams heading to East Rutherford next season. The Jets are two games behind the Bills for second place in the AFC East while the Chargers and Raiders are both two games behind the Broncos in the AFC West.

The two road games here will be against the same-place finishers in the AFC North and NFC North, the latter being the extra game in the 17-game schedule.

With four weeks left, those teams would currently be the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, meaning that it is still possible for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets to visit Lambeau Field in 2024.

The AFC North team could still be any of three teams. The Browns are 8-5 while the Steelers are tied with the Bengals at 7-6.

In the NFC North, the Vikings, Packers and Bears are all in the mix. Minnesota is 7-6, Green Bay is 6-7 and Chicago is 5-8.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire