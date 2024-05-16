Advertisement
Jets’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

billy riccette
·2 min read

The New York Jets have officially released their 2024 regular-season schedule. The slate of games this season includes their six divisional rivals, games against each team in the AFC South and NFC West divisions plus games against the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Jets will open the season on Monday, September 9 against the San Francisco 49ers. The season also includes a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to face the Vikings.

As expected, the Jets have a handful of prime time games this season thanks to the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the high expectations from the team to perform well.

Here’s the Jets’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Monday, Sept. 9

at

San Francisco 49ers

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sunday, Sept. 15

at

Tennessee Titans

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

3

Thursday, Sept. 19

vs.

New England Patriots

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

4

Sunday, Sept. 29

vs.

Denver Broncos

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Sunday. Oct. 6

at

Minnesota Vikings (in London)

9:30 a.m.

Tickets

6

Monday, Oct. 14

vs.

Buffalo Bills

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 20

at

Pittsburgh Steelers

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 27

at

New England Patriots

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

9

Thursday, Oct. 31

vs.

Houston Texans

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 10

at

Arizona Cardinals

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 17

vs.

Indianapolis Colts

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

12

BYE

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 1

vs.

Seattle Seahawks

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 8

at

Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 15

at

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

16

Sunday, Dec. 22

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

17

Sunday, Dec. 29

at

Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5

vs.

Miami Dolphins

TBD

Tickets

*prime-time game

