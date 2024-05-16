Jets’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

The New York Jets have officially released their 2024 regular-season schedule. The slate of games this season includes their six divisional rivals, games against each team in the AFC South and NFC West divisions plus games against the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Jets will open the season on Monday, September 9 against the San Francisco 49ers. The season also includes a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to face the Vikings.

As expected, the Jets have a handful of prime time games this season thanks to the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the high expectations from the team to perform well.

Here’s the Jets’ complete 2024 schedule:

*prime-time game

