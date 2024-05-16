Jets’ 2024 preseason schedule

Almost all of the attention is on the regular season schedule that was just released for the New York Jets. But let’s not forget the three games leading up to the regular season that will help get the Jets into game shape and help fill out the last few spots on the roster.

The three preseason games for the Jets are set. Two of the games will be at home since the Jets have eight home and nine away games during the regular season.

The Jets will open the preseason against the Washington Commanders and their new rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. After that, it’s a trip to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers. Finally, it’s the classic preseason meeting with the New York Giants. No word yet on if and when and against whom the Jets will hold joint practices against.

#Jets pre-season schedule: Week 1 — vs Washington

Week 2 — at Carolina

Week 3 — vs. Giants — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire