Jets 2024 Position Breakdown: Can Joe Tippmann step up and help anchor the offensive line?

Heading into the 2024 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth.

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group.

This time, we’ll go in-depth at the offensive line positions…

Projected depth chart

Starters : Tyron Smith (LT), John Simpson (LG), Joe Tippmann (C), Alijah Vera-Tucker (RG), Morgan Moses (RT)

Backups : Wes Schweitzer, Olu Fashanu, Carter Warren, Max Mitchell

Key additions/losses: Signed Moses, Simpson and Smith in free agency and drafted Fashanu in the first round of the draft. Mekhi Becton joined the Eagles and Laken Tomlinson joined the Seahawks in free agency

Top Performer in 2023: Smith was named as a second team All-Pro after giving up one sack in 13 regular season starts

2023 ranking via PFF: Smith ranked fourth and Moses 15th out of 89 qualifying tackles

What Jets’ offensive linemen have going for them

The Jets thought their offensive line was in reasonably good shape ahead of the 2023 season, but a series of injuries left them scrambling to find bodies to start, let alone any chemistry and cohesion.

For 2024, general manager Joe Douglas has left nothing to chance, bringing in three veteran free agents with plenty of experience and then drafting Fashanu in the first round to add depth and bring some youth and potential to the group.

Smith has been one of the best blindside pass protectors in the NFL over the past decade and still has plenty left in the tank based on how well he performed last season. Moses returns for his second stint with the Jets and remains a reliable right tackle who can make a difference in the running game. Simpson had a breakout year in 2023 and is potentially still yet to hit his prime.

The only two returning starters are Tippmann and Vera-Tucker. Tippman acquitted himself well as the starting center after Connor McGovern was injured, but Vera-Tucker missed most of the year due to injury. The Jets still feel Vera-Tucker can be an elite player when healthy, though.

Key concern for 2023

Injuries.

It would've been difficult for any offensive line to overcome the sheer volume of injuries the Jets' unit had to deal with last season.

And the Jets can’t guarantee they won’t deal with injury issues again.

Smith and Moses are on the wrong side of 30 and Smith has missed a lot of time in recent years. Even Moses, who had been one of the most durable linemen in the league over the past several years, missed some time last year and has to rehab following offseason pectoral surgery. In addition, Vera-Tucker has had to deal with a serious injury in each of his two seasons so far.

While they have a few options to fill in at the tackle positions, the Jets currently have Schweitzer as their primary interior reserve. But they don’t have many established options inside, so it could make sense for them to look to add a veteran into the mix. McGovern is still available and could be an option. McGovern and Schweitzer each also had injury issues in 2023, though.

Player who must step up in 2024

Tippmann.

If everyone is healthy, Tippmann is the least established member of the starting unit, so he will have a key role to anchor the line at the center position. Having an experienced starting quarterback like Aaron Rodgers at the helm and established linemen on either side of him should make life easier for Tippmann than it was last year.

Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances on the line last season, Tippmann still showed plenty of promise as he started the last 10 games and gave up just three sacks. He also started four games at right guard, but head coach Robert Saleh has confirmed that he’ll remain at center.

Biggest camp battle

Fashanu vs. Mitchell vs. Warren.

With an injury to one or both of the starting tackles possible, whoever establishes themselves as the third tackle could put themselves in line to play a key role at some point.

Fashanu was brought in to be the long-term starter at left tackle, but will he be ready to go if Smith or Moses misses any time? He’s been preparing to play on either side despite only having played on the left in college, but if the Jets are reluctant to throw him into the fire immediately, they could instead turn to one of their other backups.

The Jets were high on Mitchell after a promising rookie season in 2022, but he seemed to regress last year. Warren got his opportunity late in his own rookie season last year and had his ups and downs, but the team seems to like his potential.

Overall 2024 outlook

If everyone remains healthy, the Jets legitimately have the personnel to be one of the top offensive lines in the league, and the team has also done everything it can to ensure that they are better equipped to deal with injury issues on the line than they were last season.

Their main priority will be protecting Rodgers, but we should also expect more consistency in the running game. Rodgers being back should make both of those tasks easier than they were for Jets linemen last year, as he’ll be better at recognizing defensive fronts and anticipating.