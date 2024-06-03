Jets 2024 Position Breakdown: Can Jeremy Ruckert take on a bigger role?

Heading into the 2024 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth, but are they ready to compete for a playoff spot?

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth at the tight end position…

Projected depth chart

Starter: Tyler Conklin

Backups: Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah, Zack Kuntz

Key additions/losses: CJ Uzomah joined the Eagles in free agency

Top Performer in 2023: Conklin 61 catches for 621 yards

2023 ranking via PFF: Conklin was 21st of 43 qualifying tight ends

What Jets’ tight ends have going for them

Conklin is the definition of a steady veteran presence, as he’s played in every game over the past three seasons and averaged 60 catches per season. He’s not really an impact player though, as he has averaged less than 10 yards per catch over that time and only scored six touchdowns, including none last year. He’s also dependable as a blocker, but not a difference-maker in that area.

The Jets are high on Ruckert, their 2022 third-round pick, who caught 16 passes last season after barely seeing the field as a rookie. They may feel he has more upside than Conklin, both as a blocker and as a passing game threat. Ruckert probably would have played more over the past two years if he didn’t have Conklin and Uzomah earning big money ahead of him, but with Uzomah gone, it’s time for him to step up.

Key concern for 2023: Depth

Ruckert is still relatively unproven, but the options behind him have virtually no experience whatsoever. Yeboah has been around for the past few years, but he’s mostly been on the practice squad and has just four career catches. Kuntz was drafted last season, but didn’t make the final roster and only played in one game. Undrafted rookies Lincoln Sefcik and Kevin Foelsch are obviously long shots to make the team.

The Jets have usually carried four tight ends on the active roster over the past few years, although the third- and fourth-stringer will typically play mostly on special teams. Yeboah has made some positive contributions in that role, helping his roster chances.

If there’s an injury to either Conklin or Ruckert, or possibly even if there isn’t, this could be one position where the Jets look to add another veteran.

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83) runs with the ball while Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) attempts to tackle him. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Player who must step up in 2024: Kuntz

Kuntz is a terrific athlete but spent virtually the entire 2023 season on the practice squad after an underwhelming preseason which showed he still has a lot to learn. He’s going to need to display better maturity and work ethic to make an impact this year.

There are some signs that he could be making a breakthrough, though. Reports indicate he was dominating on the scout team towards the end of the regular season, and he’s made some plays here and there during organized team activities. Kuntz will also need to show he’s worked on his blocking, which we won’t get a chance to evaluate properly until preseason.

Biggest camp battle: Ruckert vs. Conklin

Ruckert is ready for a bigger role, as discussed above, but could he be ready to push Conklin for the starting job? With Conklin out of contract at the end of the season, the Jets could be keen to be able to transition to Ruckert while he’s still on his rookie contract.

As noted, Ruckert is potentially the better blocker of the two and has the ability to make more big plays, so he could actually complement Conklin quite well and the two will obviously play alongside each other a lot in two-tight end sets. If the team looks to deploy them situationally to optimize their skill sets then we could definitely see Ruckert eating into some of Conklin’s workload, if not overtaking him in terms of snap count.

Overall 2024 outlook

Aaron Rodgers has played with some good tight ends over the course of his career and will obviously feed them when that’s what the defense is giving him, but ultimately they are rarely a primary target in the offenses Rodgers has played in.

However, what Conklin and Ruckert provide should make each of them useful options in the Jets’ passing attack and they’re both good enough at blocking to make functional contributions in that area as well.

If none of the youngsters step up this year, the tight end position could be one where the Jets look for an impact addition next season, but this unit is unlikely to make or break their season.