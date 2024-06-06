Jets 2024 Position Breakdown: C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams’ partnership continues to ascend

Heading into the 2024 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth, but are they ready to compete for a playoff spot?

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth at the linebacker position…

Projected depth chart

Starters: C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams

Backups: Jamien Sherwood, Chazz Surratt and Sam Eguavoen

Key additions/losses: None

Top Performers in 2023: Mosley 152 tackles, seven passes defensed. Williams 139 tackles, 10 passes defensed.

2023 ranking via PFF: Mosley 6th and Williams 10th out of 89 qualifying linebackers.

What Jets’ linebackers have going for them

The Mosley and Williams partnership is now considered among the league’s best as things really clicked for them in 2023. The 31-year-old Mosley brings experience that complements the athletic Williams well, and they made strides together last year as Williams dramatically improved his consistency.

To his credit, Robert Saleh has been saying for some time that Williams has the potential to be an All-Pro type of player and he was named First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career at the end of last year. He had said after the 2022 season that he was growing increasingly comfortable playing alongside Mosley and delivered on that potential in the first year of a new three-year contract.

The Jets usually just have the two linebackers on the field but when they go into base packages, Sherwood has typically been the first linebacker off the bench.

Key concern for 2023: Depth

Behind Mosley and Williams, the Jets don’t have a lot of proven depth. Sherwood has started seven games in his career and would likely be the primary backup at either position and he'd be under pressure to step up if there’s an injury.

Other than Mosley, Williams and Sherwood, no other Jets linebacker played more than 14 defensive snaps last season. The most experienced linebacker on their bench is Eguavoen, but six of his seven career starts came in his rookie campaign back in 2019.

Player who must step up in 2024: Sherwood

Even if there aren’t any injuries, Sherwood will still have a significant role to play whenever the Jets employ a base defense. He was on the field for almost 200 defensive snaps last year and racked up a career-high 46 tackles.

Sherwood has definitely improved his physicality against the run since he entered the league in 2021, but the converted safety still needs to focus on his awareness in coverage. It would also be good to see him making some impact plays. Through three seasons, he has just 0.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

It’s the final year of Sherwood’s rookie deal so he’ll be particularly motivated to prove he’s worthy of being a full-time contributor.

Biggest camp battle: Surratt vs. Eguavoen vs. Zaire Barnes vs. Jimmy Ciarlo vs. Marcelino McCrary-Ball vs. Jackson Sirmon

This is one position where the battle for roster spots at the bottom of the depth chart could be fierce. The team clearly values the special teams abilities of Surratt and Eguavoen, but McCrary-Ball can also contribute in this area.

Last year’s fifth-round pick Barnes and the two undrafted rookies, Ciarlo and Sirmon, could have upside. Douglas spoke highly of Ciarlo last month, so he could be one to watch.

Overall 2024 outlook

This is yet another position where the Jets have excellent starters but would be relying on lesser names to step up in the event of an injury. Mosley and Williams have shown consistent improvement as a pairing since they first lined up alongside one another, so it’s not out of the question that they could be even better in 2024 than they were last season.

How big of a role Sherwood and the other reserves have remains to be seen, but the Jets have enough versatility in their secondary to operate three safety sets, so that’s one alternative if nobody steps up.