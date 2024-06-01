Jets 2024 Position Breakdown: Can Breece Hall build off an impressive second season?

Heading into the 2024 season, the Jets have made a series of moves to improve the state of their roster and overall depth, but are they ready to compete for a playoff spot?

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth at the running back position…

Projected depth chart

Starter: Breece Hall, Nick Bawden (fullback)

Backups: Israel Abanikanda, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis

Key additions/losses: Drafted Allen and Davis, signed Tarik Cohen

Top Performer in 2023: Hall – Rushed for 994 yards and five touchdowns at an average of 4.5 yards per carry and caught 76 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns

2023 ranking via PFF: Hall was 9th of 63 qualifying running backs

What Jets’ running backs have going for them

The Jets believe that Hall is an elite talent, after a 2023 campaign where he returned from a torn ACL and fell just six yards short of a thousand-yard season. He also developed his passing game contributions, ultimately leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving yards.

Running behind a fortified offensive line and with Aaron Rodgers back at the helm, Hall’s production should improve in 2024. Drives will be sustained, the box won’t be stacked, and Rodgers will recognize defensive fronts and change plays accordingly.

They’ve also added some depth at the position this year, by drafting Allen and Davis in the middle rounds of April’s draft. Each player brings size and power, which could be useful in short yardage situations. Hall did not fare particularly well in those situations last year and the team will be keen to keep him fresh by sharing the load more than they did in 2023.

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) with the ball as Carolina Panthers defensive tackles Taylor Stallworth (78) and Marquan McCall (55) defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Key concern for 2024: Proven depth behind Hall

The Jets invested in an established veteran to back up Hall last season, but this move backfired, as Dalvin Cook was a major disappointment. This year, they’ve opted to go for youth instead. Abanikanda ended his rookie season as the number two, but his production was underwhelming in limited opportunities.

The two new rookies give the Jets alternatives and there should be plenty of candidates to carry the ball on early downs to keep the wear and tear on Hall to a minimum, as he will presumably get most of the reps on passing downs. If Hall misses time, though, can any of these youngsters hold their own in pass protection or produce as pass-catching options?

A few days ago, New York did make a veteran signing, bringing Tarik Cohen aboard. However, he hasn’t played in three years, so he might be a long shot to be an offensive contributor.

Player who must step up in 2024: Abanikanda

Abanikanda got some opportunities towards the end of the 2023 season, but he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and caught seven passes for 43 yards. He had a few positive flashes, though, generating five first downs in six appearances.

The Jets will be hoping for Abanikanda to display some growth in year two, which running backs often do. Pass protection is again an area where he will need to prove himself.

Biggest camp battle: Abanikanda vs. Allen vs. Davis vs. Cohen for the backup role

The battle for playing time behind Hall should be an interesting one. Abanikanda is the incumbent but it’s not unheard of for rookies to make an immediate impact when running behind a good offensive line, so the competition should be fierce.

If the Jets are to contend for a playoff place this year, they would be wise not to run Hall into the ground so it will make sense for them to give Allen and Davis a chance to prove themselves from the outset to give the team as many options as possible to share the workload and kill the clock when the Jets have second half leads.

Finally, the veteran Cohen is a wild card, who might become more valuable if Hall gets hurt and the team requires a veteran presence.

Overall 2024 outlook

Hall is the major key to the Jets’ running game and the personnel upgrades they’ve made on the offensive line give him a realistic shot at having a pro bowl year in 2024 as long as he can remain healthy.

Even with Rodgers at the helm, the Jets are going to need to run the ball to be successful in 2024, but the role of Hall and the other backs in the passing game could prove to be even more instrumental to the team’s chances of being successful.