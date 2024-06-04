Advertisement
Jets 2024 NFL preseason schedule

The Jets have finalized their 2024 preseason schedule, which exclusively features NFC opponents.

Here's the Jets' full 2024 preseason schedule:

Week 1 vs. Washington Commanders, Sat., Aug. 10, 12 p.m.
Week 2 at Carolina Panthers, Sat., Aug. 17, 7 p.m.
Week 3 vs. Giants, Sat., Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

With the preseason finale set for Aug. 24, the Jets will have a 16-day break before opening their season on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Hereis the Jets' full 2024 regular season schedule, which includes six primetime games.