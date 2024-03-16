Jets 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections see OT as Gang Green's No. 10 overall pick

The Jets enter the 2024 NFL Draft with five picks, including No. 10 overall.

Ahead of a pivotal season, how will the Jets use their first-round selection?

Here's what the experts have the Jets doing...



Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

The Jets were reportedly keyed in on Taliese Fuaga at the Senior Bowl, and the Oregon State standout has done nothing to hurt his chances of being a top-10 pick. The offensive line remodel continues in front of Aaron Rodgers.

Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports

OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

The Jets got next to no production from the 2023 additions of takes deep breath… Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, and Dalvin Cook, making them strong contenders to take a receiver or Brock Bowers here. However, their season ended after four plays when Leonard Floyd blew by left tackle Duane Brown and sacked Aaron Rodgers, tearing the four-time MVP’s Achilles in the process. For a team with offensive line issues for years, that image will be seared into the minds of Jets staffers for years to come. I fully expect that to lead them to a left tackle via the draft.

The Ringer

OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame)

The Jets have used free agency to shore up Aaron Rodgers’s offensive line, but the job isn’t done, and the mini-fall of top tackle Joe Alt stops here. A high school tight end who has converted to tackle, Alt is a better athlete with a higher ceiling than people realize. But the current film is excellent, and he’s more than ready to slide into the starting left tackle spot and take over as Rodgers’s blindside protector.



WalterFootball



OT Amarius Mims (Georgia)

The Jets desperately wanted a tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft, but all the players at the position went off the board before they picked.

Amarius Mims has gotten lots of positive feedback from the scouting community. He has a tremendous skill set and lots of upside.