Jets 2024 NFL Draft Report Card: Grading Gang Green's picks

The Jets' 2024 NFL Draft is over. They ended up selecting seven new players, highlighted by Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu. It was an eventful weekend. GM Joe Douglas made seven trades during the three days.

How much better are the Jets now than before? Here’s the report card.

Round 1, Pick 11: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

There were a number of Jets fans who hoped for a playmaker in the first round. They had a chance to add just that with Brock Bowers sitting there for them at No. 11 (after a trade-down with the Vikings).

Ultimately, the Jets decided against that, adding Fashanu, the tackle out of Penn State. It's the right call. The Jets simply could not go into next season with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses as their only options outside. The two have legitimate injury concerns. Moses showed signs of his body breaking down late last year while Smith hasn't played a full season since 2015.

Fashanu gives the Jets a major insurance policy for this season and a future at the position in 2025 and beyond.

Grade: A

Round 3, Pick 65: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

The Jets made multiple attempts to trade up into the second round to draft Corley. They weren't successful. With Corley still on the board as the third round began, the Jets wasted no time moving up to the first selection to grab him.

There were people inside the Jets organization who had Corley ranked as the fourth-best receiver in the class behind Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. He'll work primarily in the slot.

He is elite with the ball in his hands. Corley calls himself the "YAC King." He caught 180 passes for 2,279 yards and 22 touchdowns the last two years. He will push for playing time as a rookie. The Jets wanted to add explosiveness on offense. They did so with this pick.

Grade: A

Round 4, Pick 134: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Allen is 6-foot-1, 235. An assistant general manager told SNY he’s incredible in pass protection and has nice instincts. He was wildly productive in college. Allen rushed for over 1,200 yards in each of his first two seasons. Those numbers dipped some last year (984), but that was more a result of a scheme change. He scored 35 touchdowns.

If there’s a downside to Allen’s game, a national scout told SNY that you expect more physicality from him. He’s not soft, he said, but for someone his size you would think he’d be an even better downhill runner.

Grade: B

Round 5, Pick 171: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Douglas said at his pre-draft news conference he’d like the Jets to become a quarterback factory, similar to the Green Bay Packers in the 1990s and early 2000s. That means taking players in the middle rounds of the draft and developing them. Travis is the first step in doing that.

He’ll have a chance to sit behind Aaron Rodgers for 2-3 years. Maybe he can develop into New York’s future at the position.

Travis played six years of college ball. He started at Louisville before transferring to Florida State. He was a Heisman candidate to begin last season. He threw for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 11 games. He rushed for 176 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Travis injured his leg (fracture) that sidelined him the rest of the season.

Travis will start third on the depth chart behind Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.

Grade: A

Round 5, Pick 173: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

Davis (6-0, 218 pounds) is another physical back. The Jets offensive staff banged the table to get this pick through. More noteworthy: He’ll contribute on all special teams. Davis ran for 1,578 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. The only reason this grade is a C-minus is because the Jets already drafted a physical running back in Allen. It’s hard to imagine the team keeping four backs. Breece Hall, Allen and Izzy Abanikanda make it hard to find a path for Davis to make the roster.

Grade: C-

Round 5, Pick 176: Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Canada

This pick is a fun one. Stiggers was ready to play college ball (Lane) but quit to provide for his family. Came back in the Fan Run league, then the CFL and played well.

He was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie after picking off five passes in 16 games. The Jets believe he can play corner or nickel, and will contribute on all special teams. The Jets believe he has “huge” upside, sources told SNY. The way he’s fought through adversity has them convinced he will not fail. Stiggers is 5-11 and weighs 203 pounds.

Grade: B+

Round 7, Pick 257: Jaylen Key, S, Alabama

Mr. Irrelvent. The final pick in the NFL Draft. Of course it gets an A. What else are you supposed to give it? Key spent the first four years of his college career at UAB before transferring to Alabama. He had 60 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. Key is 6-foot-1, 208 pounds.

Grade: A

Overall

It’s hard to find much of an issue with what the Jets did. Each of their picks filled a need. The one curious selection was Isaiah Davis. He went a bit earlier than most people expected. Not to mention, the Jets already drafted a back in Braelon Allen. Aside from that, though, the Jets got just about everything they needed – line, playmakers, depth and a developmental quarterback. Now it’s on the coaching staff to develop them.

Final Grade: B+